We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" FULL HD PRO:CENTRIC® V TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W / 2.0ch
PRO:CENTRIC®
-
Type
(V)
-
Pro:Centric Application
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Commercial Smart Home
No
-
APP. (P:C Smart)
No
-
Web Browser
No
-
Soft AP
No
-
Magic Remote
No
CONNECTIVITY
-
Smart Share
No
-
Screen Share
No
-
Bluetooth® Sound Sync
No
MANAGEMENT
-
EzManager (Simplicity)
Yes
-
Remote Diagnostics
Yes (Self Diagnostics-USB)
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
(ARC not supported)
-
DRM
No
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole,
Lock Down Plate, Commercial Swivel Stand
-
SuperSign SW
No
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
Headphone Out
No
-
HDMI In
2
-
USB 2.0
1
-
CI Slot
1
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Commonly used w / AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB 2.0
No
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
No
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
1
-
PC Audio Input
No
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Clock Interface (D-sub 15 Pin)
1
-
LAN Port
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
DIMENSION(UNIT : MM/KG)
-
WxHxD / Weight (with stand)
1,241 x 770 x 303 / 19.5
-
VESA™ Compatible
300 x 300
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical(Watts)
104.0