COMMERCIAL LITE 55LW340C
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
300cd/m2
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2 (Varied By Countries)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
N/A
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
N/A
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Management
Remote Diagnostics (USB)
-
Interactivity
HTNG / HDMI-CEC
-
RJP Interface
RS-232C, HDMI-CEC
-
Advanced Settings
Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock
COMMERCIAL FEATURES
-
Commercial Features
Welcome Screen/Video, Lock Mode, Hotel Mode, Multi-IR Code, USB Cloning, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, USB Auto Playback+, Time Scheduler
INTERFACES
-
Side
Headphone Out (1), HDMI In (1), USB 2.0 (1), CI Slot (1)
-
Rear
RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input (1), RGB In (1), RS 232C (1), External Speaker Out (1)
CABINET(UNIT : MM)
-
Vesa
300mm x 300mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : On bezel based
12.9, 12.9, 15.9
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : Off bezel based
10.4, 10.4, 13.4
-
W x H x D / weight (w/o stand)
1,241 x 720 x 41.5 (SPK 63.0) / 16.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,241 x 775 x 216 / 16.6kg
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
114
-
Typical(Watts)
90
-
Stand-by(Watts)
0.2
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60065, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR, 32-RCM
-
Energy Rating
209kWh/year and 7 stars