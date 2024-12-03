We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” LED Backlit Panel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Digital
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Triple XD Engine
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Sound System
2.0ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
N/A
FEATURE
-
Connectivity: MHL
-
-
Interactivity: HDMI-CEC
-
-
Interactivity: HTNG-CEC
-
-
Welcome Video/Screen
-
-
Lock Mode
-
-
One Channel Map
-
-
Multi IR Code
-
-
Hotel Mode
-
-
USB Cloning
-
-
IR Out
(RS-232C)
-
USB Auto Playback
-
-
USB Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/PlusHD)
DivX HD
-
USB Picture
JPEG / JPG / JPE
-
USB Audio Codec
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
External Speaker Out
(Int/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GND, L/R), 1W with 8Ω
-
RJP Compatibility
Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Interface
(RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)
1242 x 774 x 220
-
Set Weight (With Stand, Set, kg)
21.1
-
Vesa Compatibility
300 X 300
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Type
L-CON
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
CD Title (Simple Manual)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Typical(Watts)
84.0
-
Energy Saving (Watts)
63W
-
Stand-by(Watts)
0.2
-
Star Rating
6 Stars
REQUIRED LISTING ENVIRONMENT(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB, BIS, SIRIM, TISI, BPS, PSB, SNI
-
Environment
CISPR
-
Etc.
MEPS, Tick, EE, CIF, BEE, RCM