About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" OLED Pro:Centric Hospitality TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

65" OLED Pro:Centric Hospitality TV

65AN960H0SD

65" OLED Pro:Centric Hospitality TV

(0)
Front view with infill image

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

Enjoy the deep black, the rich colours and the vivid picture quality through LG Hospitality TV's unique self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV.

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud supports the enterprise's Content Management System and offers a variety of design templates to help improve data collection and analysis.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

*Annual payment is required for the license per unit.

Pro:Centric Direct*

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers editing tools to enable service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution lets users edit their interface and manage in room TVs.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
*A one-off payment is required for the license per unit.

Innovative Software

Explore the latest webOS22 of LG Smart TV features. Discover the latest innovative technology and remarkable clarity with the vivid colours of LG TVs. The newly added "Always on Display" and "Game Optimiser" functions allow you to enter the new visual excitement.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.

The TV screen changes to various images such as watches and works of art.

Always On Display

Black monster TV can turn into live screens with clocks, art pieces or even display your images.

The father and daughter are playing games, and the game’s scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimiser

LG Game Optimiser will keep you in action through game mode selection, picture adjustment, etc.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level and SoftAP passwords.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content and helps to ensure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    A2

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Colour

    OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimiser

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450 nit (APL 25%)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(Teletext Only)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • AOD

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1,449 x 896 x 235 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1,600 x 950 x 172 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1,449 x 832 x 45.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    10.1/10.1/9.9/12.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    24.4 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    3.2/3.2/3.2/3.2 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.3 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    17.1 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    283W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    260W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 