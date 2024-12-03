75" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric

About Cookies on This Site

75UM767H0LD

Front view with infill image

4K UHD Smart TV
with Pro:Centric Cloud

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

Slim Bezel

The TV has a slim bezel for sophisticated appearance.

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

Hotel Mode(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

SoftAP**

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi*** feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP.  It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level and SoftAP passwords.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
** SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*** Wi-Fi Internet connection is necessary
**** Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Voice Recognition

LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM767H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls. This feature is available when paired with the Magic Motion Remote which is sold separately.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can be exposed to environmental factors such as salt, dust and humidity. The conformal coating on the circuit board can help reduce the risks associated with this exposure.

The UM767H has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a humid environment.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud supporting the enterprise's Content Management System and offers a variety of design templates to help improve data collection and analysis.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
** Annual Payment is required for the license per unit.
*** Internet connection is required.

Pro:Centric Direct*

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers editing tools to enable service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution lets users edit their interface and manage in room TVs.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* One-off License fee applied per TV + extra Pro:Centric Direct Server Hardware.
*Internet Connection is required for some Internet service features. e.g. weather, flight centre information.

Print

All Spec

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    QNED80

  • Front Colour

    Dark Iron Gray

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    75"

  • Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (4K Ultra HD)

  • Brightness

    420 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro / HDR HLG

    Yes / Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20 W

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Cloud, Direct, V), webRTC, Quick Menu

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM / Media)

    Yes / Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    webOS23, Web Browser, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready), Multi View, AOD, Mood Display, Gallery Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SoftAP, Screen Share DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 2), Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution), IoT, Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (55"/50"/43" : Need Stand), Lock Down Plate (for Easy Installing) (55"/50"/43" : Need Stand)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Hospitality Feature

    EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics (IP Remote), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC,1,4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, USB Auto Playback / Playback+ (USB Auto Playback) Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, Mobile Remote, Port Block, Lock Mode (Limited), RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, Conformal Coating, Energy Saving Mode Healthcare Headphone Mode, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP Sync Timer, BEACON, Video Tag (2 Video)

DIMENSION

  • VESA Compatible

    400 × 400 mm

  • W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)

    1,677 × 960 × 30.9 mm / 33.3 kg

  • W × H × D / Weight (with Stand)

    1,677 × 1,042/994 × 370 mm / 41.5 kg

  • W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)

    1,820 × 1,205 × 228 mm / 49.5 kg

  • On Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)

    13.6 / 13.6 / 13.6 / 18.2 mm

  • Off Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)

    7.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 / 14.8 mm

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    TBD / TBD

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

CONNECTIVITY

  • Connectivity

    HDMI In (3), USB 2.0, RF In, AV In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack), Headphone Out, RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (2, Ethernet, Aux), RS-232C (Phone Jack)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Type (S-Con / MMR (Option)), Power Cable (TBD

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

