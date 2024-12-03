We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
79” LED Backlit Panel
All Spec
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Bezel Width
10.4mm(L/R), 15.7mm(U), 28.9mm(B)
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x H x D)
1770mm x 1083mm x 317mm
-
Set (w/o stand) Dimension (W x H x D)
1770mm x 1025mm x 59.5mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
54.9kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm X 400mm
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
79" (200cm)
-
Type
LED (Edge)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
430cd/m2
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178° x 178°
-
Frame Rate
240Hz (TruMotion)
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
HDMI In
N/A
-
USB
USB 2.0 (2)
-
Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)
Yes (1)
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Digital optical out
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes
-
Component In
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
RGB In (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
Yes (2)
-
Ext SPK out
Yes (1)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB, BIS, SIRIM, TISI, BPS, PSB, SNI
-
EMC
CISPR, C-tick
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / Energy Star 6.0
ACCESSORIES
-
Included
Remote Controller(L-CON), Power cord, CD title (Basic Manual)
-
Optional
Nil
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)