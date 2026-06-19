About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
Contact us

Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

Contact us

Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

55UK762H0LB
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
rear view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
rear view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Nano Panel
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Google Cast
  • AirPlay
  • Netflix
More

Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV on a hotel wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Nano Panel

Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional color reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colors from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colors and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colors and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the color gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!

The UK762H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK762H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. It provides IoTbased in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

SoftAP

An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    143W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    117W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Safety

    CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • Game Optimiser

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    305 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Colour

    Charcoal Black

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Tool Name

    NANO80

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • Web Browser

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    18.8 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 777 x 303 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.2 kg

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • EzManager

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • WOL

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 