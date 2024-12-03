We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric® SMART Set Top Box
All Spec
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)
Yes
-
Output Resolution
720p/1366x768/1080p/2160p
AUDIO
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes (SPDIF)
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Pro:Centric ® - Type
Smart
-
Pro:Centric ® - Data Streaming (IP&RF)
IP Only
-
Pro:Centric ® - Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.7
-
Pro:Centric ® - Tuner
No
-
Pro:Centric ® - HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Smart Features
Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote (Ready)
-
Connectivity
Smart Share, Screen Share, Bluetooth Sound Sync
-
DRM (Digital Right Management)
Pro:Idiom
-
Management
Remote Diagnostics, EzManager (for initial configuration)
-
Interactivity
HTNG / HDMI-CEC
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI
-
Advanced Setting Option
Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving
INTERFACE
-
Upper Side
HDMI (2), USB (2)
-
Lower Side
Power, Display Control (4 Pin Phone Jack), External IR, AV In, Service, Digital Optical Out, LAN Port, HDMI Out
ACCESSORY
-
Included
DIMENSION(UNIT :MM)
-
W x H x D / weight (set)
233 x 29.8 x 180.5 / 0.76kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
366 x 218 x 143 / 1.89kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Typical
5.3
-
Stand-by
0.3 ↓
STANDARD APPROVAL
-
Safety
RCM, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32 (Class B), RCM
-
Environment
CE
-
Etc.
ROHS