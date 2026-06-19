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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

43UH5Q-E
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view
Detail view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view
Detail view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 11.4 mm (Even Bezel)
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • LG Shield
  • This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
More

UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

Inside the café, two signage displays are mounted on the wall, each vividly showcasing menu images.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.

Even & Slim Bezel Design

The UH5Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

 

* SoC : System On Chip

** SI : System Integrator

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.

 

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

 

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UH5Q has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.

Comprehensive Security

webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also webOS platform support ETSI EN 303 645.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

 

* SuperSign must be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    NO

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G) (Typ.)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%(Typ)

  • Transparency

    NO

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Normal Wall Mount (LSW240A/B), IR/Light sensor receiver (ACC-L)

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder (For Power Cord), IR/Light sensor receiver(EU/EK Only), Magnetic sheet(2EA, EU/EK Only)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES / Carbon "Reducing CO2"(TBD)

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP In

    YES(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES(1)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES(1)

  • IR Out

    NO (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RS232C Out

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Touch USB

    N/A

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES(Built-in for Europe only, sold separately in other regions)

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    YES (TBD)

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS8.0

  • PBP

    YES(4)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES (Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES(4)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    971.7 x 561.0 x 29.7mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 11.4mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1055.0 x 660.0 x 140.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    NO

  • Packed Weight

    11.3 kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

  • Weight (Head)

    9.4 kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    NO

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    222 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 423 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Max.

    124W (TBD)

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    46W (TBD)

  • Typ.

    65W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    YES(Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES(Partial space coating)

  • Direct Sunlight

    NO

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    NO

  • Power Protection

    NO

  • Smart Calibration

    NO

  • Tilt (Face up)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 