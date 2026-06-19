We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness (Typ.) : 500 nit
- Surface Treatement (Haze) : 28 %
- Bezel : 8.9 mm (T/R/L), 12.9 mm (B)
- Interface : HDMI(3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
- This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2028. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
A signage display is installed on the central wall of the clothing store, displaying advertisements clearly and vividly.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance
The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.
*Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5N-M saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.
The UH5N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
ACCESSORY
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6ea), Cable holder<7pin>
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ePEAT(US only)
YES / Carbon "Measured" (TBD)
ERP / Energy Star
N/A / YES
Safety
CB / NRTL
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
POWER
Power Type
Built-In Power
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
CONNECTIVITY
DP In
YES (1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3
Audio Out
YES (1)
HDMI In
YES (3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
IR In
YES (1)
IR Out
No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1)
RS232C In
YES (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RS232C Out
YES (1), 4pin Phone-jack
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
PANEL
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
ADS
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Response Time
8m (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
86
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
SPECIAL FEATURE
Tilt (Face down)
IP5X
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES (Partial space coating)
POWER CONSUMPTION
DPM
0.5W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
699 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max)
Max.
297W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
144W
Typ.
205W
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
13.4mm (Even)
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2100 x 1250 x 253 mm
Handle
YES
Packed Weight
66.7 kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
Weight (Head)
53.0 kg
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Mobile CMS
YES
Connected Care
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Local Network Sync
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Beacon
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Fail over
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Group Manager
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
ISM Method
YES
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Network Ready
YES
No Signal Image
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
PBP
YES (4)
PIP
YES
Play via URL
YES
PM mode
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
Screen Share
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SNMP
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Wake on LAN
YES
webRTC
YES