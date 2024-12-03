We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" 250 nits FHD Standard Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
23"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
5 ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Life time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, RGB, USB (Type B, for Touch)
-
Output
Headphone Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width (On Bezel)
22.9 mm (T), 23.8 mm (B), 21.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
555 x 335 x 53mm (555 x 338 x 53mm with the rubber stand)
-
Weight (Head)
3.9 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
631 × 120 × 412 mm
-
Packed Weight
5.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
75 × 75 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Power Indicator, Local Key Operation (Touch Key), Power Management (DPM, Energy Saving)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
10°C to 35°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Adapter
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
25 W / 30 W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
25 W
-
Max
30 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Adpater, USB Cable, RGB Cable, Easy Setup Guide, Warranty Card, Product Fiche, Regulatory
TOUCH
-
Touch type
P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)
-
Interface
USB (Type B)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 8, Windows 10
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 10 points