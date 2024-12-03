We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standard Premium LS75C Series
Standard Premium LS75C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55” (139 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, OPS
-
Output
DP, Audio, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR/Light Sensor, Pixel Sensor, USB 3.0
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.4 mm (Even bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D) (head)
1230 x 714 x 32mm
-
Weight (head)
20.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,230 x 776 x 298 mm
-
Packed Weight
25.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
100W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, QSG, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), HDMI Cable
-
Optional
SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)