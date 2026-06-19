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OLED Pro Monitor
Contact us

OLED Pro Monitor

Contact us

OLED Pro Monitor

65EP5Q-B
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor
OLED Pro Monitor

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 2,900 / 2,200 / 1,000 / 330 nits (APL 3% / 10% / 25% / 100%)
  • Contrast Ratio : 3,300,000 : 1
  • Portrait / Landscape : No / Yes
More
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    15 W × 2

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 X 2,160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    2,900 / 2,200 / 1,000 / 330 nits (APL 3% / 10% / 25% / 100%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,300,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    (DCI-P3) 99.5%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10 bit, 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    0.1 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    12 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,441 × 826 × 24.3 mm

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 mm (Off Bezel), 6.2 / 6.2 / 6.2 / 11.1 mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    22 kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    27.3 kg

  • Packed Weight

    34.1 kg

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1, 441 × 895 / 910 × 263 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,600 × 970 × 172 mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 × 300 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, IG (Installation Guide), Regulation Book, Stand (Base, Body, Neck, Cable Holder, Screw), AV Cover, Wall Mount Cover

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    HDMI (HDCP 1.4 / 2.2), RS-232C (Service Only), RJ45 (LAN, 100Base-T), USB 2.0 Type A, SDI ((4 (12G × 4), Single Link : SD/HD/3G/6G/12G, Dual Link : HD/3G_4K, Quad Link : HD_4K / 3G_4K, Quad View : HD/3G/6G/12G)), SFP+ (Support Only for the Embrionix's SDI Module)

  • Audio Out

    Audio, SDI (4, Loop-Through)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    120 W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    450 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Power off

    0.5 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Conformal Coating (Power Board)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 