OLED Pro Monitor

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All Spec
LANGUAGE
OSD
English
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
15 W × 2
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
Safety
CB / NRTL
ERP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
POWER
Power Type
Built-In Power
Power Supply
AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
PANEL
Back Light Type
OLED
Screen Size (Inch)
65"
Panel Technology
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
3,840 X 2,160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Brightness
2,900 / 2,200 / 1,000 / 330 nits (APL 3% / 10% / 25% / 100%)
Contrast Ratio
3,300,000 : 1
Color Gamut
(DCI-P3) 99.5%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10 bit, 1.07 Billion Colors
Response Time
0.1 ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Life time
30,000 Hrs
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
12 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,441 × 826 × 24.3 mm
Bezel Color
Silver
Bezel Width
1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 mm (Off Bezel), 6.2 / 6.2 / 6.2 / 11.1 mm (On Bezel)
Weight (Head)
22 kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
27.3 kg
Packed Weight
34.1 kg
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1, 441 × 895 / 910 × 263 mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,600 × 970 × 172 mm
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 × 300 mm
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller, IG (Installation Guide), Regulation Book, Stand (Base, Body, Neck, Cable Holder, Screw), AV Cover, Wall Mount Cover
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
HDMI (HDCP 1.4 / 2.2), RS-232C (Service Only), RJ45 (LAN, 100Base-T), USB 2.0 Type A, SDI ((4 (12G × 4), Single Link : SD/HD/3G/6G/12G, Dual Link : HD/3G_4K, Quad Link : HD_4K / 3G_4K, Quad View : HD/3G/6G/12G)), SFP+ (Support Only for the Embrionix's SDI Module)
Audio Out
Audio, SDI (4, Loop-Through)
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
120 W (IEC 62087)
Max.
450 W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
Power off
0.5 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign WB
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Conformal Coating (Power Board)