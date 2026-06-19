High-Brightness IP-Rated Outdoor Display

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UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Durable Outdoor Display with Clear Picture Quality,
Even in Direct Sunlight
Outdoor displays are installed in the drive-thru zone of the burger place, vividly showing menus and images even in bright sunlight.
IP-Rated Outdoor Display
LG provides advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, offering reliable and effective operations. Even in diverse environments exposed to sunlight, the XE4P can enhance your content visibility while alleviating concerns about excessive operational burdens. Designed to fit existing legacy casings, it provides a convenient replacement option. Now is the time to embrace the new standard in outdoor displays.
An XE4P is installed in the outdoor area next to the school building, clearly displaying graduation celebration visuals. Two XE4P are installed in front of the ticket booth at an amusement park, clearly showing ticket purchase information even in strong sunlight. An XE4P installed at the racetrack clearly displays the race and relevant information.
* Existing legacy casing refers to XE4F.
High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 4,000 nits (Typ.), the XE4P delivers content clearly, captivating passersby. Thanks to IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content from wide viewing angles. Additionally, M+ Color Settings applied to the panel enhances picture color quality, showcasing content vividly for onlookers.
An XE4P is installed outside a burger shop, and a woman is looking at a vivid advertisement on the screen.
LG Anti-Discoloration
The display on the left shows yellowing and black circles, degrading its quality. In contrast, the XE4P on the right, which acquired UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics, maintains a clear screen, safeguarding display quality.
World’s First UL Verified Display for Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE4P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.
Several outdoor displays are installed at a burger place’s drive-thru, clearly and brightly showcasing the menu and food images.
* For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
IP56 Rated Reliability
The XE4P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.
IK10 Protective Glass
The XE4P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XE4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, and other contaminants.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE4P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
* The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
** M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).
Easy Energy Management
The XE4P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.
* Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%
Multiple displays are installed both inside and outside a café. The outdoor multi-display setup synchronizes backlight via RS-232C commands. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable easy content management on the displays.
Backlight Sync
When showcasing product menus or advertising a new product, a multi-display setup can be utilized. Operators can easily synchronize backlight values across displays by adjusting the Backlight Sync in the internal settings. This user-friendly feature helps maintain consistent color representation with ease.
Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE4P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.
Vandalism Alert
If the sensor detects the XE4P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.
If the device detects an external impact surpassing a certain threshold, an alert is automatically sent to the administrator.
Easy Installation
For easy installation, the XE4P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.
* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.
Consistent Performance with webOS 6.1
The XE4P, featuring LG webOS 6.1 and an upgraded SoC*, supports accurate content playback. If the media player disconnects, it can detect the signal and continue displaying the last active content. It also maintains consistent brightness across multiple displays in a 1×N installation setup, offering uniformity.
* SoC : System on Chip
High-Performance with webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE4P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE4P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Energy Consumption Dashboard
With LG ConnectedCare*, users can easily monitor their energy usage on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The platform provides comparative data on energy consumption, enabling users to effectively track and manage their energy habits. When paired with Energy Saving mode of the display, users can also estimate their energy savings.
* LG ConnectedCare is sold separately.
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XE4P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately