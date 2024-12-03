Artistic Space Beyond Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
100/400 cd/m2 (APL 100% / 25%) * Average picture level
-
Dynamic CR
100,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
1 ms (G t o G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front pol ariser (Reflectance typ.1.0%)
-
Guaranteed Operating Hours
18 hrs/7 days (Moving video only)
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP , USB 2.0, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/ Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in/out, IR (Shared w/ RS232C Out Port)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U , B, L, R *Offset bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm
-
Weight
Head: 5.5 k g, Signage Box: 5.3 k g, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,383 x 834 x 252 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.5 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
SPECIAL FEATURES
Temperature Sensor,Cooling FAN, SourceSelection, DPM Select, EnergySaving, Motion Eyecare, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (64 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local Time Auto Setting, Failover, SoftAP, BEACON, DP Daisy Chain
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C t o 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% t o 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ
190 W
-
DPM
Less than 3 W
-
Power off
Less than 0.5 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes/N/ A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS-Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), FPC Extension Cable ( Connection between Screen and Signage Box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate (Includes Screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide, Signage Box Bracket (U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)