Video-wall OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65” (164 cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
140/450 cd/m2
(APL* 100% / 25%)
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
12 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45
In/Out, IR receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 mm (U/B/L/R - Off Bezel) 10.5 / 10.5 / 10.5 / 11 mm (U/B/L/R - Off Bezel) 9.5 mm (Seam)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
Head:
1x2 : 1639mm x 1450.5mm x 7.9mm
1x3 : 2452mm x 1450.5mm x 7.9mm
*Width increase 813 mm for every additional(+1) monitor
Main Box : 390.2mm x 423mm x 24.2mm
PSU Box : 523mm x 243mm x 56mm
-
Weight (Head)
1x2 : 44 Kg
1x3 : 66 Kg
T-CON Box: 4.3 kg ea
Signage Box: 3.9 kg ea
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1x2 : 1,940 x 1,120 x 536mm
1x3 : 1,940 x 1,120 x 646mm
-
Packed Weight
1x2 : 90.3 Kg
1x3 : 119.6 Kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
230 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign OLED/Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign W / C
NA / Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable(3mx2ea for connection between t-con box and signage box), Power Hanness Cable(3mx2ea for connection between t-con box and signage box), IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Signage Box Jack Cover, T-con Box Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket, T-con Box Mounting Bracket,FFC Cables(350mmx4ea, 1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and t-con box), Phone to Phone (4pin) Cable, DP Cable, LAN Cable