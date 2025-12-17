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Key Features

    Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

    UL Solutions

    Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

    Large Display Optimized forOutdoor Advertisement

    Grand écran optimisé pour publicité extérieure

    * All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

    High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight

    With outstanding high brightness of 3,300 nits (Typ.), the 86XF3SK outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the optimized display for outdoor visibility.
    In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

    Un grand écran est installé à un arrêt de bus. Une femme y observe une publicité d’une qualité éclatante.

    World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

    By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

    World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

    * For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
    ** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

    Superb Picture Quality withUltra HD Resolution

    With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic.
    In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

    Un grand écran est installé dans la rue. Une femme observe une publicité d’une qualité éclatante.

    Open-frame Type Display

    86XF3SK is an open-frame type high brightness displays
    to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.

    Différents écrans avec cadre sont installés à l’extérieur.

    Wide Range of Operating Temperature

    The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar test* which causes a lot of thermal energy.
    So the 86XF3SK requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations**
    which are usually exposed to strong sunlight and various environmental changes.

    Une femme installée dans une voiture observe une publicité sur un panneau d’affichage numérique (DOOH) qui se trouve sur le bord de la route. Grâce au test solaire effectué par LG, ce produit peut faire face à un large éventail de températures allant de 0 à 40 degrés.

    * 86XF3SK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
    ** 86XF3SK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.

    Smart Brightness Compensation

    The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display
    and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.

    Le 86XF3SK minimise les changements de luminosité du panneau au cours du temps.

    * BLU : Back Light Unit

    Conformal Coating

    Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board,
    power board by protecting it against humidity.

    La carte d’alimentation du 86XF3SK-H est recouverte d’un revêtement conforme pour protéger l’écran, y compris dans un environnement salé ou humide.

    * Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor.

    Smart Brightness Control

    The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light.
    The brightness is increased in light for better visibility,
    while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

    L’écran du 86XF3SK peut ajuster sa luminosité automatiquement en fonction de la luminosité ambiante.

    Electrical Safety

    Circuit breaker inside 86XF3SK minimizes the possibility of product damage
    by cutting off current when abnormal current is detected.

    L’écran est protégé contre les risques électriques externes.

    High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

    LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine,
    is available on 86XF3SK for a smooth execution of several tasks.
    LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

    Un certain nombre de tâches peuvent être effectuées simultanément grâce à une interface utilisateur intuitive.

    * SoC : System On Chip
    ** GUI : Graphical User Interface

    Web Monitoring (Control Manager)

    This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user.
    It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC
    as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time.

    L’utilisateur peut surveiller et contrôler ses appareils grâce à un téléphone ou un ordinateur portable.

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     