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UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Large Display Optimized forOutdoor Advertisement
Grand écran optimisé pour publicité extérieure
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,300 nits (Typ.), the 86XF3SK outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, making it the optimized display for outdoor visibility.
In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.
Un grand écran est installé à un arrêt de bus. Une femme y observe une publicité d’une qualité éclatante.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Superb Picture Quality withUltra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic.
In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.
Un grand écran est installé dans la rue. Une femme observe une publicité d’une qualité éclatante.
Open-frame Type Display
86XF3SK is an open-frame type high brightness displays
to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.
Différents écrans avec cadre sont installés à l’extérieur.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The display offers superb reliability under a wide range of operating temperatures, which also goes through LG’s solar test* which causes a lot of thermal energy.
So the 86XF3SK requires fewer constraints for outdoor installations**
which are usually exposed to strong sunlight and various environmental changes.
Une femme installée dans une voiture observe une publicité sur un panneau d’affichage numérique (DOOH) qui se trouve sur le bord de la route. Grâce au test solaire effectué par LG, ce produit peut faire face à un large éventail de températures allant de 0 à 40 degrés.
* 86XF3SK is LG-internally tested based on international environment test standard IEC 600680205, MIL-STD-810G and TTA (Telecommunication Technology Association).
** 86XF3SK needs to be installed inside a casing according to LG's official installation guide to be used safely and appropriately. The installation guide is provided by LG.
Smart Brightness Compensation
The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display
and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.
Le 86XF3SK minimise les changements de luminosité du panneau au cours du temps.
* BLU : Back Light Unit
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board,
power board by protecting it against humidity.
La carte d’alimentation du 86XF3SK-H est recouverte d’un revêtement conforme pour protéger l’écran, y compris dans un environnement salé ou humide.
* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor.
Smart Brightness Control
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light.
The brightness is increased in light for better visibility,
while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
L’écran du 86XF3SK peut ajuster sa luminosité automatiquement en fonction de la luminosité ambiante.
Electrical Safety
Circuit breaker inside 86XF3SK minimizes the possibility of product damage
by cutting off current when abnormal current is detected.
L’écran est protégé contre les risques électriques externes.
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0
LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine,
is available on 86XF3SK for a smooth execution of several tasks.
LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
Un certain nombre de tâches peuvent être effectuées simultanément grâce à une interface utilisateur intuitive.
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring (Control Manager)
This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user.
It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC
as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time.
L’utilisateur peut surveiller et contrôler ses appareils grâce à un téléphone ou un ordinateur portable.