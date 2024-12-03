We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" IPS Mirror Display
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brightness
300cd/m2 (700cd/m2 without mirror glass)
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
Dynamic CR
150,000:1
Colour Depth
72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment (Haze 10%)
Operating Hours
24 Hours / Day, 7 days/week
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
Digital
HDMI (2), OPS, DP (1), DVI (1)
Audio
DVI (3.5 Ø 1)
External Control
RS232 (1), RJ45 (1), IR/Light sensor (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
USB
Yes (1, USB 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Dongle Compatible
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
Digital
HDCP-DP (1)
Audio
External Speaker (1)
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Bezel Width
8.4mm
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1095mm x 625.2mm x 37.3mm
Dimension with optional stand (W x H x D)
1095mm x 699.9mm x 298.3mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1330mm x 881mm x 174mm
Weight (head)
22.0Kg
Weight(head+stand)
23.4Kg
Packed Weight
25.3Kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Cooling fan, Tile Mode, Natural Mode @ Tile Mode, Source selection, Key lock, DPM Select, File play with USB, Built-in SoC, Built-in Mirror, WebOS for Signage, WiFi Compatible, Internal Memory 16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
DPM
0.7W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
125W / 95W
-
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC / C-Tick
ErP/US EPA
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign-w lite / SuperSign-c
Yes / Yes
ACCESSORIES
Included
Remote Controller (include batteries), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, HDMI Cable, CD (Owner's Manual)
-
SP-2100, ST200T, LSW440S, KT-SP0, AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits)
-
3 Years (Parts & Labour)