We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Standard Signage
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG's Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.
* LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
** Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
*** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*The image is for illustrative purposes only.
*Internet connection is required for web-based monitoring
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
* Compared to LG's UL3G series
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
* Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance
* Image dramatised for illustrative effect.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1
-
Colour gamut
DCI 80 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
1%
-
Lifetime
30,000Hrs (Min)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
8.8 kg
-
Packed Weight
10.9 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
967 x 564 x 57.1 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,055 x 660 x 142 mm (Box outer size)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 × 200 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory (eMMC) 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor), Local Key Operation (Power On/Off Only)
-
SW
webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Screen Share, Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI Input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco Certi. (TBD, ~`23.7)), Crestron Inside, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max.
80 W / 120 W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
56 W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
CISPR 32
-
ErP
Yes (OldErP for Jordan)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), USB 2.0 (2, Type A)
-
Output
Audio Out, RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W X 2)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder