UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Brightness
With a great brightness of 500 nits, the UH5J-M series delivers content that can attract attention of viewers and is a suitable display solution for outdoor visibility such as airports, retail, shopping malls etc.* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.