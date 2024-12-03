We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” SLIM DESIGN IPS DISPLAY
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32" (80cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100 : 1 (Native)
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Operating Hours
18 Hours / Day
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment (Haze 1%)
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Support HDCP
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1), IR receiver (1)
-
USB
Yes (2, USB2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle Compatible
-
Wired LAN
RJ45 (1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
13mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
729mm x 429mm x 55.5mm
-
Dimension with optional stand (W x H x D)
729mm x 481mm x 154mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
810mm x 510mm x 132mm
-
Weight (head)
5.4kg
-
Weight(head+stand)
6kg
-
Packed Weight
6.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Config/Phase, SNMP Support, Input Label, Contents Scheduling, DPM Select, Holiday Schedule, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, USB Cloning, Built-in Speakers (10W x 2), PM Mode, Tile Mode, Lock Mode
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
DPM
0.7W
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
50W/35W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite / SuperSign-c
Yes / Yes (Via Software Download)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller (include 2ea battery), QSG, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phono to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand (ST-322T), Wall bracket (LSW230B), Wi-Fi Dongle Kit (AN-WF500)
-
Warranty
3 years (Parts and Labour)