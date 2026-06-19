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UHD TV Signage
Contact us

UHD TV Signage

Contact us

UHD TV Signage

43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB
LG UHD TV Signage, 43PK640S0SB

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 300 nits
  • Backlight Life : 30,000 Hrs, 16 Hrs / 7 Days
  • LG Solution Compatibility
  • This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
More

LG TV Signage with Essential Function

A TV Signage is installed in the meeting room, clearly showing the same meeting materials as those on a laptop screen placed on the table.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality
with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.

 

Slim Design

The PK640S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.

 

Convenient webOS
Platform

LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Versatile Content
Management with
LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Easily set the playlist and time scheduling with a remote controller using the display-embedded content management function. Group management is supervised through the Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Content and Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. At the same time, menus are being promoted by mirroring a mobile phone screen to a display installed in the store via Wi-Fi. A PK640S is placed near the wall, and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile phone can connect to the internet wirelessly.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

* LG only transmits Beacon packets (iBeacon / Eddystone); The specific applications and usage scenarios are determined by the purchaser.

Content Sharing

Content mirroring between devices is available on the same Wi-Fi network.

* This function operates on devices that support Miracast.
** The performance may vary depending on the stability of wireless connectivity.

Wireless Access Point

The PK640S series functions as a virtual router, serving as a wireless access point for mobile devices.

Display Power
Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.

 

Real-Time Monitoring
with LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 