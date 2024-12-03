We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FULL HD Digital Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100 : 1 (Native)
-
Dynamic CR
4,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
H:178°, V:178°
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment (Haze 1% Typ.)
-
Operating Hours
24 Hrs
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G BW), 10.1ms (WOT)
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI(1, Support HDCP 2.2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
RGB (1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI (1), Speaker (10W x 2)
-
External Control
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
-
USB
Yes (1, USB3.0)
-
SD Card
Yes (1, SDHC/Full Size)
-
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
Dual Band (802.11n) / (802.15.1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
DP Out (1)
-
Analog
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm(T/R/L), 18mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1102mm x 638.5mm x 54mm
-
Dimension with optional stand (W x H x D)
1102mm x 697mm x 220mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1197mm x 760mm x 134mm
-
Weight (head)
14.3kg
-
Weight(head+stand)
17.4kg
-
Packed Weight
17.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Time, Tile Mode, Colour Settings, Languages, Internal Memory(4GB), DPM Select, File Play with USB, USB Cloning, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving, Built -in Speakers, SD Card Slot, Sync Mode
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
DPM
0.7W
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
90W/55W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL/cUL/CB/TU/KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC / C-Tick
-
ErP/US EPA
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA(OPS)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller (including 2ea battery), Power Cable, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phono to RSC232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Stand(ST-652T), Media Player, OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), Wall bracket (LSW230B), Pixel Sensor(KT-SP0), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S), HDBaseT(EB-B100)
-
Warranty
3 years (Parts and Labour)