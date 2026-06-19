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UHD TV Signage
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
A TV Signage is installed in the meeting room, clearly showing the same meeting materials as those on a laptop screen placed on the table.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality
with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.
Slim Design
The PK640S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.
Convenient webOS
Platform
LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Versatile Content
Management with
LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.
* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.
Easily set the playlist and time scheduling with a remote controller using the display-embedded content management function. Group management is supervised through the Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.
Content and Group Management
The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.
The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. At the same time, menus are being promoted by mirroring a mobile phone screen to a display installed in the store via Wi-Fi. A PK640S is placed near the wall, and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile phone can connect to the internet wirelessly.
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
* LG only transmits Beacon packets (iBeacon / Eddystone); The specific applications and usage scenarios are determined by the purchaser.
Content Sharing
Content mirroring between devices is available on the same Wi-Fi network.
* This function operates on devices that support Miracast.
** The performance may vary depending on the stability of wireless connectivity.
Wireless Access Point
The PK640S series functions as a virtual router, serving as a wireless access point for mobile devices.
Display Power
Management Support
Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.
Real-Time Monitoring
with LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.