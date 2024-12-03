We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84” LG Professional LED LCD Monitor WS70 Series
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84" (214cm)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
H:178°, V:178°
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600x400 (mm)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
27.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
1923mm x 1109mm x 101mm
-
Weight (head)
72.8Kg
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
USB
Yes (2xUSB2.0)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
RGB(1)
-
Audio
Yes(1), Line out(1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Auto Power/Source Memory, Key Lock, DPM Select, Power Indicatior On/Off, File Play with USB, Auto Config/Phase, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
350W(Typ)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
200W (SES)
-
DPM
1.5W
-
Switch Off
0.5W
ACCESSORY
-
Included
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)
-
Optional
Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630
REGULATION COMPLIANCE
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC
-
ErP
Yes
-
Energy Star
5.1