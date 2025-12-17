4K UHD Signage

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Large UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
A large UH7Q is installed in a stadium cafeteria, brightly and clearly broadcasting a live soccer match on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH7Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator
High Brightness
The digital signage display UH7Q, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.
Two UH7Q displays are installed on the wall of a telecom store. The UH7Q has high brightness, making it clearly visible even under the store's bright lighting.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH7Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
The UH7Q has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.
Comprehensive Security
webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also, the webOS platform supports ETSI EN 303 645.
The UH7Q with LG Shield offers security features that protect its system and network.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Café managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the café wall using content management software.
* SuperSign must be purchased separately.
All Spec
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES (EU in-box / Others Acc.)
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
POWER
Power Type
Built-in Power
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), Cable Holder(7Pin/1EA)
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
Safety
CB / NRTL
ERP / Energy Star
NA / O
ePEAT(US only)
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
PANEL
Back Light Type
Edge
Screen Size (Inch)
86
Panel Technology
ADS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
700nit(Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
IR In
YES
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
Audio Out
YES
RS232C Out
YES
POWER CONSUMPTION
DPM
0.5W
Typ.
205W (TBD)
Max.
297W (TBD)
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
699 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
144W (TBD)
Power off
0.5W
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7mm (without IR, Handle)
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
13.4mm(Even)
Weight (Head)
53.0Kg
Packed Weight
66.7Kg
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2100 x 1250 x 253mm
Handle
YES
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Mobile CMS
YES
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Connected Care
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Local Network Sync
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 8.0
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
YES
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES
Play via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Cisco Certification
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
Beacon
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
IP Rating
IP5X