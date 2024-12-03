About Cookies on This Site

49" 700 nits UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

49UH7F-H

(3)
LG UHD Signage Provides Information Effectively1

LG UHD Signage Provides Information Effectively

The UH7F-H series is an Ultra HD signage that has been optimised for various indoor environments. It features excellent Ultra HD picture quality, slim design, dust protection and other features to boost the user convenience and experience.
ULTRA HD Resolution1
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

The Ultra High Definition display lets users view content in ultra high detail, even with full zoom-in. Ultra HD provides an exceptionally high-quality media experience at four times higher definition than Full HD.
High Efficiency Video Coding1
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH7F-H series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with approximately half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

* HEVC: High Efficiency Video Coding

Reduce Bezel & Slim Depth1
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Reduce Bezel & Slim Depth

The UH7F-H series has a small bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it provides an immersive experience and has a sophisticated design that improves the decor of the space where the product is installed.
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker1
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

The UH7F-H series is equipped with a new transparent logo which can blend in well with its surroundings. The logo is detachable which allows for installation in the desired orientation: landscape or portrait mode. Also, sounds can be played from built-in speakers, giving advertisements greater impact.
30° Tilting <br>Installation1
PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting
Installation

When a display is installed in a high location, it can be titled for a comfortable viewing experience. The UH7F-H series can be installed with 30° tilt*.

* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported (in conditions within 30°C temperature, 50% humidity)

Auto Screen Rotation1
EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotation

The UH7F-H series automatically detects its orientation(landscape or portrait mode) during the initial setup, so manual menu rotation is not required. The direction of the on-screen display and background content will already be set when you turn a display on for the first time.
Fine Adjustment1
EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

The UH7F-H series is equipped with a senor which can show users the horizontal angle the unit is tilted at, allowing it to be mounted at the desired angle.
Remote Monitoring1
USER CONVENIENCE

Remote Monitoring

The UH7F series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.
Simple Accessibility1
USER CONVENIENCE

Simple Accessibility

The UH7F-H series has a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.
High-Performance with webOS1
POWERFUL webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. Additionally, the webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications1
POWERFUL webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in.
Compatibility with AV Control System1
PARTNER COMPATIBILITY

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH7F-H series has Crestron Connected Certification, a function and network based control system that is dedicated to meeting rooms and that meets a growing need in the corporate meeting space market.

*Network based control.

Compatibility with Video Conference System1
PARTNER COMPATIBILITY

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH7F-H has certified its compatibility with Cisco Spark Room Kits, a system that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time to set up the picture quality or to change input on incoming calls.

*The integrated control of the display and Cisco system is enabled through the HDMI cable connection.

Print

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

