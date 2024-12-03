About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Display

49UM5N-H

UHD Signage Display

(4)
Front view with infill image

UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

Delivering immersive viewing experience with 4 times higher definition picture quality than Full HD. Additionally, the UM5N-H's anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility.
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS*

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and simple app development tools.

*webOS Signage is a web-based platform and provides an execution environment for web apps — Internet access is required to access the platform.
** GUI (Graphic User Interface) is a form of graphics-based operating system interface that uses icons, menus and a mouse (to click on the icon or pull down the menus) to manage interaction with the system.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. The conformal coating on the circuit board can help reduce the risks associated with this exposure.

The UM5N-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Design for Space Utilisation

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UM5N-H saves space. It can be installed close to the wall with hidden power inlets, leaving only about 13 mm of space with a slim bracket. Bezel accessories* can also give it the appearance of an art frame, making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.

The UM5N-H with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.

The UM5N-H provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UM5N-H provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds IT network security certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408* Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign* (optional additional cost software license) is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organised digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

* LG SuperSign CMS provides a service that works with external content (Streaming, Wb page, video, etc), and external content is not included in the solution.
* Annual license fee apply.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product

    Standard (UHD)

  • Year

    Y23

  • Month

    M06(TBD)

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes(1)

  • IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/B: 12.4mm R/L: 11.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.4Kg

  • Packed Weight

    14.4Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1102 x 634 x 57.7mm (Without IR)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1215 x 736 x 152mm

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes(외장 IR)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS ver.

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certi.

    Yes

  • Crestron Inside

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)

    409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving, ~70%)

    84W

  • Power Consumption (DPM)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Power Off)

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / Yes

  • ISTA6

    Yes(~'23.9월, US Suffix Only)

  • Carbon Trust

    Yes(~'23.9, CO2 Measured)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), 일반 Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face Down)

    Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

