Ultra HD premium large display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
98” (248 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB3.0, USB2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 69.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
88 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,342 x 1,386 x 402 mm
-
Packed Weight
123 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
450W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
315W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2 ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD (Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI 2.0 Cable, DP cable, Phone jack to BNC cable, RS-232C, Wi-Fi Dongle, EYEBOLT
-
Optional
SP-2200 (External Speaker)