55CT5WJ-Z

Front view with infill image

One:Quick Works
for Zoom Rooms

People are having a zoom video conference using LG One:Quick Works.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Video Conferencing for Zoom Rooms™

One:Quick Works provides a range of virtual meeting features that are compatible with Zoom Rooms. Its Innovative All-in-One features enable users to access them easily. With its high-quality video and audio performance, collaboration can be seamless and efficient.

*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Auto Framing

Build the optimal hybrid work environment, with LG One:Quick Works. The Auto Framing function automatically recognises and focuses on conference room attendees, which can help remote participants to communicate more effectively.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality. It can send files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.
- Touch pen provided (1 ea.)
- Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)
- Touch pen provided (1 ea.)

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Installation Options

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Choose between wall or desk mount options.

** Desk stands are sold separately at additional cost.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Enhance Your Workspace with One:Quick Works

One:Quick Works features a design that integrates with the workspace, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      55

    • Panel Technology

      IPS

    • Back Light Type

      Edge

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      3840 x 2160 (UHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      450nit (Typ.)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,000:1

    • Dynamic CR

      NO

    • Color Gamut

      NTSC 72%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      1.07 Billion colors

    • Response Time

      9ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 12%

    • Life time

      50,000Hrs (Min.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      24/7

    • Portait / Landscape

      NO / YES

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (2ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2/1.4

    • DP In

      YES (USB Type C)

    • DVI-D In

      NO

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      NO

    • RS232C In

      NO

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      NO

    • USB In

      USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      YES (USB Type C)

    • Audio Out

      NO

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      NO

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      NO

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Silver

    • Bezel Width

      T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

    • Weight (Head)

      26Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      26.6Kg

    • Packed Weight

      31Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      1265 x 815 x 290mm

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

    • Handle

      NO

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      300 x 300 mm

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      YES

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      NO

    • Power Indicator

      NO

    • Local Key Operation

      YES

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      127W

    • Max.

      245W

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      YES (10W x 2)

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "B" / CE

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES / Energy Star 8.0

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      NO

    • OPS Power Built-in

      NO

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • Connected Care

      NO

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

    • Optional

      2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      N/A

    • IP Rating

      N/A

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      N/A

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

    • Available Object Size for Touch

      Ø8 mm

    • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

      35ms ↓

    • Accuracy (Typ.)

      3.5mm

    • Interface

      USB1.1

    • Protection Glass Thickness

      N/A

    • Protection Glass Transmission

      N/A

    • Operating System Support

      Windows 10 or higher

    • Multi Touch Point

      Max. 10 Points

    DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

    • CPU

      AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

    • Memory(RAM)

      8GB

    • Storage

      128GB

    • OS ver.

      Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

    • Graphic

      AMD Radeon Vega

    • Wi-Fi

      802.11ac

    • Bluetooth

      Bluetooth 5.0

    • Launcher Bar

      NO

    • Home Dashboard

      NO

    • SplitView_Full / Half

      NO

    • SplitView_Customized Template

      NO

    • Cloning

      NO

    • Screen Capture

      NO

    • Meeting(Voice) Record

      NO

    • File Sharing

      NO

    • Compatibility One:Quick Share

      NO

    • One:Quick Remote Meeting

      NO

    • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

      NO

    • Built-in Apps

      Zoom Rooms (Preloaded)

    • Camera_Resolution

      3840 x 2160 (UHD)

    • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

      120°

    • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

      4x Zoom

    • Camera_Video Framing

      YES

    • MIC_Array

      10ea

    • MIC_Beamforming

      YES

    • MIC_Pickup Range

      6m

    • Warranty

      3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

