49" 500 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49” (123 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB3.0, USB 2.0, RGB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even bezel) / Bezel to Bezel: 1.8 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,075.6 x 605.8 x 86.2 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 775 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
120W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
70W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating (EPA)
Energy Star 7.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WMP640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)