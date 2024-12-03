We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Smart Energy Saving, Contents Scheduling(USB, Internal Memory), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Calibration Mode, Content Rotation, OSD Portrait Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, Still Image Diagnosis, HDMI-CEC1),Wake on LAN, Fail Over, No Signal Image (Up to 5MB), Embedded Template, Check Screen (via Pixel Sensor), OPS Power Control, Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
1) Compatibility may differ by equipment.
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
170 W
-
Power Consumption - Max
220 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)