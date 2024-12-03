We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
4,000 cd/m² (Typ.),
3,200 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.0 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,092.7 × 626.4 × 83.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.5 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 × 400 mm
-
Carton Dimensions
1,181 x 212 x 725 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
345 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
135 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
Energy Rating
No