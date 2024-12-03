About Cookies on This Site

Window Facing Display

49XS4P-B

Window Facing Display

LG Window Facing Display, 49XS4P
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.), 3,200 nit (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Space Efficiency
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window

A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.

* Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
* UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.

* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Window-facing Display

LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.

* Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Brightness Beyond the Window

A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window can help attract customers to your business, even when they are wearing polarised sunglasses.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.

Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

High-performance withwebOS 6.0

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)

A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

* Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.

Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.

A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.

* Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight)

Conformal Coating

The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.

The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

* Confirmed by LG internal testing

Upgraded Quiet Mode

The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.

The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.

Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

Professional Optional Content Partners

Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilisation.

Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.

* Sold separately

Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision

The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.

&quot;A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.&quot;

* The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 67%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
    0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    345W (Full white) 141W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    375W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    135W

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

