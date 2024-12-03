We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window
A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.
* Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
* UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Window-facing Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.
Brightness Beyond the Window
A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window can help attract customers to your business, even when they are wearing polarised sunglasses.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.
High-performance withwebOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)
A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.
* Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing
Upgraded Quiet Mode
The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.
Professional Optional Content Partners
Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilisation.
* Sold separately
Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision
The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.
* The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 67%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
345W (Full white) 141W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
375W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
135W
-
DPM
0.5W↓
-
Power off
0.5W↓
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes