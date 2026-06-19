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Key Features
- UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
- Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
- Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.), 3,200 nit (Min.)
- Portrait / Landscape
- Space Efficiency
- This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2029. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window
A woman stands at a checkout counter in a convenience store with a vibrant 'Summer Drink' advertisement hanging overhead.
* Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
* UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
Comparison of yellowing and anti-discoloration display technology showing vibrant colours with up to 30% off.
* For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Window-facing Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits.
Three colourful drink posters on a window, featuring strawberry, mango, and green apple summer beverages.
* Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Brightness Beyond the Window
A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window can help attract customers to your business, even when they are wearing polarised sunglasses.
Three digital screens on a glass storefront display ads for daily life, mobile phone plans, and slim design products.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use
High-performance withwebOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use
Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)
A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
* Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.
A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.
The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.
* Confirmed by LG internal testing
Upgraded Quiet Mode
The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.
Digital billboards for real estate and property features in an office, two people converse at a table nearby.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use
Professional Optional Content Partners
Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilisation.
Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.
* Sold separately
Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision
The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.
A comparison of incorrect and correct installation angles for a display, showing wrong and right directions for viewing.
* The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use
All Spec
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
POWER
Power Type
Built-In Power
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount) ** Stand is not available
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
Safety
CB / NRTL
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
PANEL
Back Light Type
Direct
Screen Size (Inch)
49"
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Color Gamut
NTSC 67%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
DPM
0.5W↓
Typ.
345W (Full white) 141W (IEC 62087)
Max.
375W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
135W
Power off
0.5W↓
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes