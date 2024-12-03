We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" LG Professional LED LCD Ultra HD Monitor WS70 Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84" (213cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1), HD-SD I(1)
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes (2)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HD-SDI(1)
-
Analog
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1), IR (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
27.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1925mm x 1111mm x 101mm
-
Weight (head)
72.9kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Smart Energy Saving, Temp Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, ISM Method, Key Lock
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
350W (Typical)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
200W (SES)
-
DPMS
1W(Set Only), 2W (with External Device)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)
-
Optional
Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630
REGULATION COMPLIANCE
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC
-
ErP
Yes