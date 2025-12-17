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Interactive Digital Board
Contact us

Interactive Digital Board

Contact us

Interactive Digital Board

65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B
LG Interactive Digital Board, 65TR3BQ-B

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 350 nits (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch : Max. 40 Points
  • Easy Connection & Sharing
  • User Friendly Experience
  • Security & Compatibility
More

Core Features,
Powerful Performance with

A large interactive digital board is mounted on the meeting room wall, mirroring the meeting content displayed on a laptop screen placed on the table.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Writing Experience

LG CreateBoard delivers a lifelike touch experience with support for 4K resolution, enabling users to write seamlessly, ensuring every detail is crisp and clear.

In a studio workspace, a group collaborates by writing directly onto a large wall-mounted smart whiteboard during a discussion.

Multi-Touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 40 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

Students are actively exchanging ideas by writing on LG’s interactive digital board screen at the same time.

Connect Your Own Device for OS Flexibility

LG CreateBoard integrates smoothly with devices across various operating systems, including Windows, Android, and ChromeOS, allowing users to work within their preferred environments. This creates a flexible and highly adaptable workspace tailored to individual needs.

The TR3BQ can be connected to various devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, and Windows or Chrome OPS, allowing users to operate their preferred OS directly on the digital board.

C-Type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily enables screen sharing and audio output, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

OTA (Over-The-Air) Functionality

OTA (Over-The-Air) functionality built into the LG CreateBoard enables software updates to be performed wirelessly and automatically, allowing users to maintain the latest features and security patches.

An digital smart board is performing a wireless automatic software update.

The LG smart board has front ports such as USB and HDMI.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.


* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.

The built-in OPS slot makes OPS installation easy, providing users with extended functionality such as various PC features and Windows software without needing an external desktop.

Built-In OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.


* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately.

Print

All Spec

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.2mm

  • Degree of Protection

    Safety Glass

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (16Wx2)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    ≤10ms

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android/Linux/macOS/Chrome

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 40 points

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese, Estonian, Lithunian

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST860F)

  • Basic

    (TBD)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes (Slot)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    6.5ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Typ.

    127W

  • Max.

    360W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    433 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1228 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    Yes

  • Power off

    0.5W

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1491 × 899 × 98mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B：16.6/16.6/16.6/45mm

  • Weight (Head)

    32.1Kg

  • Packed Weight

    (TBD)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628 × 1014 × 185mm

  • Handle

    Yes(2)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600x400mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Power Protection

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(3)

  • Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A(4). USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1), Optical Yes(1, SPDIF)

  • Touch USB

    Yes(2)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes (LG RS232C Command)

  • Screen Share

    Yes (CreateBoard Share)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

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An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 