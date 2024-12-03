We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSCA Versatile Series
Easy Installation
Fast Installation
Two Cabinet Options
* LSCA-RK = Full size cabinet / LSCA-CK = Half size cabinet
90° Corner Design Available
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch
3.91
-
Module Resolution(WxH)
64x128
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x500
-
Weight per Module(Kg)
1.3
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)
2x1
-
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)
128x128
-
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)
500 x 500 x 74.88
-
Unit Case Surface Area(m²)
0.25
-
Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)
8.5
-
Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)
34
-
Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)
65,536
-
Unit Case material
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy
-
Service Access
Front or Rear (Select one Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness(After Calibration)
1000 cd/m²
-
Colour Temperature
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)
160
-
Visual View Angel(Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
7,000
-
Processing Depth(bit)
14
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)
135
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)
45
-
Power Consumption(W/m²）
540
OPERATION SPECIFICATION
-
Life time (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
-
IP Rating Front
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
IP30
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB2.0
-
Output
Gigabit Ethernet ×16
-
Control
RJ45 In (LAN), RS-232C In/Out
-
Power
AC-100-240V-50/60HZ