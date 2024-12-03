Window Facing LED Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Visibility Under the Sunlight
With a brightness of 3,500 nits the LWBC series is able to deliver content that is appealing to the viewing public and is suitable for good visibility in locations with bright light.