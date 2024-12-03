About Cookies on This Site

Window Facing LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

Window Facing LED Display

LWBC039-GD

Window Facing LED Display

(3)
LWBC039-GD

Window Facing LED Display

A woman is looking at a large LED screen installed on the wall of the show window.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman wearing sunglasses is watching ads on the display installed in a shop window, and the ads on the display are very visible even under the strong sunlight.

High Visibility Under the Sunlight

With a brightness of 3,500 nits the LWBC series is able to deliver content that is appealing to the viewing public and is suitable for good visibility in locations with bright light.

Content is effectively displayed, even when the screen is installed on a 90° corner.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LWBC series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

*Subject to location constraints

Capable of front or rear installation depending on the customers' needs.

Front or Rear Installation & Maintenance

Easy access to front or rear cabinet for maintenance.

An enlarged view of the “Quick Lock” and “Flip Design” on the back of the cabinet.

Quick Lock & Flip Design

Easy installation with quick lock system and maintains a great alignment. Also the flip design makes easy repair and replace of integrated power system and reception card.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solution

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LWBC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LWBC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LWBC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LWBC039-GD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x64

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.7

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128x256

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1,000x69

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.5

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    13

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    26

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    300

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    100

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    600

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,024

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    341

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,047

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    O

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

