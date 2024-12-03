We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCA Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Two Cabinet Options
IP Rated Weatherproof
& 90° Corner Design
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
Module Resolution (W x H)
64 x 128
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
250 x 500
Weight per Module (kg)
1.40
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 × 1
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128 x 128
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x500x66
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.461
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
7.9
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m² )
31.7
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m² )
65,536
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Magnesium
Service Access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
5,000
Colour Temperature (K)
3,200 ~ 9,300
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160 × 155
Brightness Uniformity (%)
97
Contrast Uniformity
±0.003 Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
6,000
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
150
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
50
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
600
-
512
-
171
-
2,047
-
100 to 240
-
50 / 60
-
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature
-30°C to +45°C
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP65 / IP65
CERTIFICATION
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS