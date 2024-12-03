We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Space Beyond Display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55” (139 cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
100/400 cd/m²
(APL 100% / 25%)
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out,
IR In/Out (W/ RS232C Out Port)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.2 / 7.2 / 7.2 / 7.2 mm (T/B/L/R - Off Bezel)
9.9 / 13 / 8.5 / 8.5 mm (T/B/L/R - On Bezel)(2000R Concave)
9.9 / 13 / 10.7 / 10.7 mm (2000R Convex)
8.75 / 11.8 / 9.3 / 9.3 mm (1500R Concave)
11 / 14.1 / 9.3 / 9.3 mm (1500R Convex)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
Head:
1. Landscape (W x H)
2,000R, Concave: 1213.7 x 704.1 mm
2,000R, Convex: 1214.2 x 704.1 mm
2. Portrait (W x H)
1,500R, Concave: 1229 x 700.7 mm
1,500R, Convex: 1229 x 701.2 mm
3. Landscape/Portrait (D) not affected by orientation/curvature
Module Only: 21.4 mm(incl. case top)
Module + Center Bar: 30 mm
Module + Center Bar + T-Con Box: 41.2 mm
Module + Center Bar + T-Con Box + Signage Box: 91.2 mm
T-Con Box: 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm
Signage Box: 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm
-
Weight (head)
11 kg
T-CON Box: 1.6 kg
Signage Box: 4.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,370 x 940 x 355 mm
-
Packed Weight
74 kg (Panel 3ea, T-CON Box 3 ea, Signage Box 3 ea)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
190 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign OLED
Yes
-
SuperSign W / C
NA / Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (includes 2 ea Batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (1 m x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (1 m x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket
-
Optional
Accesory Type1 (CaseTop/ Bar):A1L****EF5C, A1P****EF5C
Accesory Type2 (Jig): A2L****EF5C,A2P****EF5C, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)