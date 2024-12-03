About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

Transparent OLED Signage

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

People analyze their work using the transparent OLED screens installed on the wall of the lobby.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Information about structures is displayed on the transparent OLED screens which are set up in front of the miniature structures.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38%* much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%**). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

*The Year of Measurement : 2018
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LGD - internal testing.
**Based on LG’s WFB series.

A man is being shown information and photos of the dessert menu on the transparent OLED screens.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.
A thin and transparent tempered glass is attached to the Transparent OLED screen.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

*Optically Clear Adhesive.

A woman reviews her work by looking at it on the transparent OLED screens installed on the office windows.

Expandable Design (2×N Tiling)

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      55

    • Panel Technology

      OLED

    • Back Light Type

      OLED

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      1920 x 1080 (FHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      120Hz

    • Brightness

      150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

    • Contrast Ratio

      150,000:1

    • Dynamic CR

      NO

    • Color Gamut

      BT709 120%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      1.07 Billion colors

    • Response Time

      1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 3% (SET)

    • Life time

      30,000Hrs (Typ.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      18/7 (Moving Content Only)

    • Portait / Landscape

      YES / YES

    • Transparency

      38% (SET)

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (1ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      1.4

    • DP In

      YES (HDCP 1.3)

    • DVI-D In

      NO

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      NO

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      YES

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      YES

    • Audio Out

      YES

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      YES

    • IR Out

      YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

    • Daisy Chain

      Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Transparent

    • Bezel Width

      T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

    • Weight (Head)

      11.7Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      N/A

    • Packed Weight

      23.2Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      N/A

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1345 x 920 x 207mm

    • Handle

      NO

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      N/A

    PROTECTION GLASS

    • Thickness

      3mm

    • Degree of Protection

      N/A

    • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

      Chemical strengthening

    • Anti-Reflective

      YES

    • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

      N/A

    • Shatter-Proof

      YES

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      16GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      NO

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      NO

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      NO

    • Power Indicator

      NO

    • Local Key Operation

      NO

    • FAN (Built-in)

      NO

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 4.0

    • Local Contents Scheduling

      YES

    • Group Manager

      YES

    • USB Plug & Play

      YES

    • Fail over

      YES

    • Booting Logo Image

      NO

    • No Signal Image

      NO

    • RS232C Sync

      YES

    • Local Network Sync

      YES

    • Backlight Sync

      NO

    • PIP

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • Screen Share

      NO

    • Video Tag

      YES (4 Video Tag)

    • Play via URL

      NO

    • Screen Rotation

      YES

    • External Input Rotation

      YES

    • Gapless Playback

      YES

    • Tile Mode Setting

      YES

    • Setting Data Cloning

      YES

    • SNMP

      YES

    • ISM Method

      YES

    • Auto Set ID

      YES

    • Status Mailing

      YES

    • Control Manager

      YES

    • Cisco Certification

      NO

    • Crestron Connected

      YES

    • Smart Energy Saving

      NO

    • PM mode

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • Network Ready

      NO

    • Beacon

      NO

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    • SI Server Setting

      YES

    • webRTC

      NO

    • Pro:Idiom

      YES

    • Brightness Compensation

      NO

    • W/B Setting by Grey scale

      NO

    • Scan Inversion

      NO

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      171W (IEC 62087)

    • Max.

      280W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      N/A

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      NO

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES / NO

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      N/A

    • OPS Power Built-in

      N/A

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      YES

    • SuperSign Control+

      YES

    • SuperSign WB

      YES

    • SuperSign Cloud

      NO

    • Promota

      NO

    • Mobile CMS

      YES

    • Connected Care

      YES

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

    • Optional

      Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      N/A

    • IP Rating

      N/A

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      N/A

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

    • Available Object Size for Touch

      N/A

    • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

      N/A

    • Accuracy (Typ.)

      N/A

    • Interface

      N/A

    • Protection Glass Thickness

      N/A

    • Protection Glass Transmission

      N/A

    • Operating System Support

      N/A

    • Multi Touch Point

      N/A

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

