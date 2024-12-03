We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Signage
See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage
*The image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Optically Clear Adhesive.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
38% (SET)
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/168.6mm
-
Weight (Head)
28.3Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
36.8Kg (with Pallet : 44.1Kg)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1256.2 x 856.9 x 242mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1344 x 965 x 334mm (with Pallet : 1370 x 1100 x 360mm)
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
3mm
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Chemical strengthening
-
Anti-Reflective
YES
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
YES
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
NO
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
84W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
280W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
N/A
-
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable(3M), Cable Holder 2ea
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A