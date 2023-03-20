An exercise in building an engaging digital fitness experience

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Matt Grant (Manager Fitness Services - Macquarie University) and Dale Lindsay (National Account Manager - Fitness on Demand) discuss how the LG 55" video wall created an eye-popping display that allowed Macquarie Univeristy Sport to stay ahead of the curve and deliver immersive, high definition fitness content to their 8,500 members.