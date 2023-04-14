City beach rides the digital content wave with LG video wall signage

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Graham skaines (head of store operations) from city beach and jim peck from video factory electronics discuss how LG video walls and digital signage have made an impact on the digital content featured in stores across australia.
City beach are able to provide their brands with spaces to feature both still image and video lifestyle content that can be easily managed and controlled instantaneously, utilising over 80 screens in different configurations across the national flagship store in brisbane alone.