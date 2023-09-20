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Transforming Visitor Experiences at Sydney Dance Company through Innovative Display Solutions
Transforming Visitor Experiences at Sydney Dance Company through Innovative Display Solutions
Background
In February 2023, LG Business Solutions, a leader in commercial display technologies, partnered with the Sydney Dance Company to enhance the visitor experience at the historic Walsh Bay Wharf Studios. This collaboration built on a two-year relationship aimed at integrating modern technology into a venue rich with cultural significance.
Project Overview
The renovation project involved the installation of state-of-the-art digital display solutions across four dance studios, alongside upgrades to sound systems, flooring, and acoustic treatments. The design strategy prioritized the preservation of the studios' historic charm, which are located in an early 20th-century cargo wharf, while seamlessly integrating LG's sleek and minimalist display solutions throughout various spaces.
Implementation
The project featured tailored display solutions that complemented the unique character of each area within the venue. Key installations included:
**High Brightness Signage and Outdoor Displays**: These were strategically placed to create vibrant points of engagement for visitors, enhancing readability and color expression. Their robust yet slim design integrated harmoniously with the venue’s architecture.
**Digital Menu Displays in the Café**: These displays, achieving brightness levels of 700 cd/m², improved visibility in well-lit environments. Powered by LG’s webOS platform, they streamlined the ordering process, thus enhancing customer service.
**LG One:Quick Flex Displays**: Positioned throughout the dance studios, these versatile units facilitated rehearsals, performances, and event promotions. They featured In-Cell touch technology, built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers to improve communication and efficiency.
Conclusion
The integration of LG’s cutting-edge display solutions has transformed the Sydney Dance Company’s Wharf Studios into a modern cultural hub. This case study exemplifies LG Business Solutions' commitment to innovation and its ability to enhance customer experiences while respecting the historical significance of its partners’ environments.
For more information on LG Business Solutions, please visit https://www.lg.com/au/business