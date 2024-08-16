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University of Wollongong Elevates Learning with LG’s Display Technology
The University of Wollongong (UOW) is a globally recognised tertiary education institution, ranking in the top 1% of universities in Australia. With around 33,000 students enrolled both domestically and internationally, and additional campuses in New South Wales and overseas, technology plays a crucial role in supporting learning experiences at UOW.
In recent years, UOW made a strategic decision to partner with LG to modernise its digital infrastructure. Steered by David Arnold, the University’s Solution Architect for Digital Strategy and Architecture, the series of upgrades demonstrate how modern universities can enhance learning environments through smart technology partnerships.
Seamless Integration & Versatility
LG’s UR series commercial displays and TR3DK Series interactive displays are spread throughout the University of Wollongong’s campuses. From intimate collaboration rooms to expansive lecture theatres, the range of displays spans multiple sizes and functionalities, from 43-inch screens in small meeting spaces right up to dual 86-inch displays for enhanced impact and visibility in lecture theatres.
Additionally, the use of LG’s CreateBoards provides native touch experiences integrated with Cisco Room OS, enhancing functionality for meetings and hybrid learning environments.
David Arnold elaborates on how these technologies have been seamlessly integrated into the university’s architecture. “The University of Wollongong strives to create environments where the technology plays a secondary role, allowing the focus to be on teaching and learning. LG’s displays have enabled us to achieve this by fitting into every room configuration seamlessly.”
Native Cisco Compatibility
UOW’s reliance on Cisco for its IT infrastructure was a critical consideration in the selection of LG displays. The collaboration between LG and Cisco offered a streamlined, unified solution that significantly reduced deployment and management complexity.
“Before we standardised on LG, we had already standardised on Cisco,” explains Arnold. “We had many different display vendors and many different series of displays which created inconsistencies in terms of management and third party control. Since Cisco partnered with LG, that gave us the nudge we needed to consider standardising on LG. Native compatibility with Cisco means that when we plug the display in, the display is already configured, controlled and monitored through Cisco Control Hub. We also get very rich, deep analytics of the room and how it's actually performing.”
By standardising on LG and Cisco technologies, UOW has ensured a consistent experience across all its campuses, including those in India and Sydney. “It’s been a huge timesaver for us. When you consider we have hundreds and hundreds of rooms with hundreds of displays, it makes a big difference in terms of what we can do on a global scale in regard to monitoring and management.”
Future-Ready Learning Environments
As universities continue to adapt to the demands of modern education and sustainable technology rollouts, David Arnold emphasised the environmental benefits and durability of LG technology. “We’re looking at expanding our refresh cycle to go longer than our standard six years, and it’s quite possible the LG product will see a similar sort of life cycle, which is great for our environmental goals.”
“From a support perspective, we found the documentation to be excellent and we have had nothing but excellent experiences with LG,” comments Arnold. “They’re very responsive and they know their product extremely well. The warranty is three years and we are yet to actually have a display fail. So they've been very reliable in the five years that we’ve been deploying them.”
Importantly, the LG displays are stunning to view. “Aesthetically, they are great. You pair them with a black Cisco room bar when the displays are off and they blend really nicely into a modern university. Then you turn them on and they pop with colour. The LG displays have really lifted and modernised our teaching and learning spaces and made them so much more engaging.”
Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG, highlighted the successful collaboration between LG and the University of Wollongong in elevating learning experiences within higher education verticals. “Our partnership with UOW showcases how LG’s display technology can seamlessly integrate into educational environments to enhance teaching and learning,” states Wilson. “We aim to continue supporting future-ready learning environments and sustainable technology rollouts in the higher education sector.”
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