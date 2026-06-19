Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will , for thirty six (36) months from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair your LED Signage product (including Indoor and Outdoor LED Signage and Transparent LED Film) or its included accessories if, in LG’s opinion, it needs because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.

This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty.

Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods