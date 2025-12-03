We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dehumidifier Air Purification Kit (White)
Key Features
- Genuine LG Dehumidifier Filter
- HEPA13 filter captures unwanted particles - bacteria, virus, dust, allergen.
- Recommend to replace the air filter every 12 months.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Install
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Step 1
Take out the air purification kit from the box and remove the packaging bag.
Step 2
Press the top of the filter cover on the product to separate the filter cover, and then separate the ultra-fine filter from the product.
- You can separate the ultra-fine filter by pulling the handle in the middle of the ultra-fine filter on the product.
Step 3
Place the joint on the left and right sides of the air purification kit in the marked area below.
- Joint on the left and right sides of the product.
- Joint on the left and right sides of the air purification kit.
Step 4
After fixing the product, install the air purification kit on the product by pressing it.
How to Use
Air Purification Kit Composition
① Filter Case
: Install the filter on the product.
② Ultra -fine filter
: Minim izes large part icles floating in the air.
③ Dust collection filter
: It removes ultra-fine dust a nd fine dust.
How to separate
Separate the air purification kit from the product by pressing the top of the air purification kit.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
277 x 221 x29
GENERAL
Part Number
AAA31413001
